First-of-its-kind GI center planned in Oklahoma City

A first-of-its-kind gastrointestinal disorder center is being planned on the Mercy Hospital campus in Oklahoma City following a $7.5 million philanthropy gift, according to an Aug. 24 report from The Journal Record.

The Kathryn Ann Meinders Digestive Health Institute will include 40 outpatient exam rooms, eight procedure rooms and facilities for surgery and oncology support.

The Mercy system currently has 21 GI providers on staff in the metro area but hopes to add more with the new center.

The $7.5 million donation is the largest individual donation Mercy Oklahoma has ever received. Mercy designated $2.5 million of the donation to honor the late colorectal surgeon Hani Baradi, MD.

The center will provide testing, evaluation and treatment for all GI disorders.