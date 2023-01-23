Austin Gastroenterology opens new Leander clinic

Austin Gastroenterology has opened a new clinic in Leander, Texas, according to a Jan. 23 report from the Community Impact.

The office will provide patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments. The location marks Austin Gastroenterology's 17th office in Central Texas.

Austin Gastroenterology also opened the new Austin Endoscopy Center at the same location in Leander, marking its fourth endoscopy center in the region.

The 20,000-square-foot building began construction in September 2021, and was originally set to open in October 2022.