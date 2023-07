Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is opening a new OSF Medical Group gastroenterology office in Ottawa, Ill.

The office is set to open on July 17, and its specialty providers include Geetha Dodda, MD, Jenny Gaworski, APRN and Julie Flanagan, APRN, according to a July 13 press release.

OSF currently has 15 hospitals, 10 acute care facilities, 2,084 beds and 24,000 employees throughout Illinois and Michigan.