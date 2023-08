Private equity-backed US Digestive Health has opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa., adding to its more than 33 locations and 19 ASCs.

Eight new providers will join US Digestive to support the clinical team in Langhorne, and four existing providers and 16 staff members will relocate to the new facility, according to an Aug. 17 press release.

USDH has over 225 providers and more than 1,100 employees throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.