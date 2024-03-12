8 things to know about colonoscopies and ASCs

Here are eight things about ASC-based colonoscopies that leaders should know:

Several major health systems have added AI-assisted colonoscopy devices, such as Iterative Health's Skout and Medtronic's GI Genius, in the last two years, which could help decrease the miss rate of adenomas. The average cost of a colonoscopy in outpatient hospital settings was $1,855 in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Ophthalmic and gastrointestinal procedures are among the most common procedures performed at ASCs, with a colonoscopy with biopsies averaging $151. Gastroenterologists are facing low reimbursement rates, with reimbursements for colonoscopy and biopsy decreasing 38% between 2007 and 2022. An increase in anesthesia for endoscopy and colonoscopy has created new challenges in the wake of anesthesia reimbursement rates sinking, leading to coding changes. Some of the most popular GI procedures, which are all related to esophagogastroduodenoscopy or colonoscopy, could be migrating to the ASC setting due to Medicare payment cuts. Undergoing a colonoscopy in the U.S. will cost patients an average of $1,608. U.S. hospitals' facility fees for colonoscopy procedures covered by private health insurance are on average about 55% higher than facility fees billed by ASCs.