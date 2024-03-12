8 things to know about colonoscopies and ASCs

Here are eight things about ASC-based colonoscopies that leaders should know:
- Several major health systems have added AI-assisted colonoscopy devices, such as Iterative Health's Skout and Medtronic's GI Genius, in the last two years, which could help decrease the miss rate of adenomas.
- The average cost of a colonoscopy in outpatient hospital settings was $1,855 in New York City, the most populous city in the United States.
- Ophthalmic and gastrointestinal procedures are among the most common procedures performed at ASCs, with a colonoscopy with biopsies averaging $151.
- Gastroenterologists are facing low reimbursement rates, with reimbursements for colonoscopy and biopsy decreasing 38% between 2007 and 2022.
- An increase in anesthesia for endoscopy and colonoscopy has created new challenges in the wake of anesthesia reimbursement rates sinking, leading to coding changes.
- Some of the most popular GI procedures, which are all related to esophagogastroduodenoscopy or colonoscopy, could be migrating to the ASC setting due to Medicare payment cuts.
- Undergoing a colonoscopy in the U.S. will cost patients an average of $1,608.
- U.S. hospitals' facility fees for colonoscopy procedures covered by private health insurance are on average about 55% higher than facility fees billed by ASCs.