The best hospitals for GI and GI surgery in 2024: US News 

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

The news magazine ranked 164 hospitals across 15 specialties, including gastroenterology and GI surgery. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 50 hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery:

Note: Some hospital rankings were tied based on their scores.

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

7. Houston Methodist Hospital

8. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

9. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

11. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

12. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

14. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

15. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

16. North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

17. Stanford Health Care - Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto, Calif.)

18. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

19. Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles)

20. Mayo Clinic - Arizona (Phoenix)

21. Mayo Clinic - Florida (Jacksonville)

22. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

23. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

24. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

25. University of Chicago Medical Center

26. UC San Diego Health - La Jolla (Calif.) and Hillcrest Hospitals

27. University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor)

28. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

29. Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.)

30. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

31. Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia,)

32. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

33. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.)

34. Scripps La Jolla (Calif.) Hospitals

35. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

36. OHSU Hospital (Portland, Ore.)

37. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

38. Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

39. UW Health University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

40. Cleveland Clinic Weston

41. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

42. Huntington Health Medical Center (Pasadena, Calif.)

43. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

44. Morristown (N.J) Medical Center

45. Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

46. California Pacific Medical Center - Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

47. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey, Pa.)

48. Nebraska Medicine - Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

49. Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.)

50. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital