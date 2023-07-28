Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center opens 2nd location

Monterey (Calif.) Bay Endoscopy Center has opened a second location in Salinas, Calif., according to a July 28 email sent to Becker's.
The new endoscopy center, which is CMS certified, opened its doors to the public July 19.
