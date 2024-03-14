5 female gastroenterologists to know

Here are five women in gastroenterology to know:

Linda Lee, MD, is the medical director of endoscopy at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. She serves patients at two Brigham locations in the state, specializing in GI, hepatology and endoscopy with a focus on women's health.

Jennifer Bonheur, MD, is a clinical instructor at New York City-based NYU School of Medicine and an attending gastroenterologist at both NYU Langone Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital. She specializes in preventive medicine and gastrointestinal cancer screening and is experienced in treating chronic conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome and gastroesophageal reflux disease, with a special interest in women's health. She also sees patients at Mount Sinai Hospital and Carnegie Hill Endoscopy's ASC.

Alison Schneider, MD, is a gastroenterologist at at Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) Hospital as well as director of Cleveland's GI motility lab. She specializes in GI, hepatology and nutrition and is board certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine. Her specialty interests include gastrointestinal motility disorders, esophageal manometry, pH testing and impedance studies, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy including capsule endoscopy, Barrett's esophagus and management, fecal transplants for C diff.,, inflammatory bowel disease, esophageal disorders and women's issues.

Carlene Chun, MD, is a gastroenterologist at Peak Gastroenterology Associates in Colorado Springs, Colo. She specializes in evidence-based medicine, with a special interest in preventative medicine, women’s health and in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. She also treats defecatory disorders, ranging from constipation, diarrhea and fecal incontinence. In addition to her healthcare training, she also has a master's in business administration.

Lanla Conteh, MD, is a gastroenterologist and clinical associate professor of internal medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was recently named to Castle Connolly's "Exceptional Women in Medicine" list for 2023. She also serves as the director of the hepatobiliary tumor program in the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, and as the director of quality, patient safety and experience for the division. In 2017, she was recognized by the system as an excellent teacher and was named mentor of the year. She is also a member on the minority affairs and cultural diversity committee of the American College of Gastroenterology.