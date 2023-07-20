Rivers Health adds gastroenterology care

Point Pleasant, W. Va.-based Rivers Health, formerly Pleasant Valley Hospital, is now offering gastroenterology care, according to a July 19 report from the Herald-Dispatch.

Physicians from Huntington, W. Va.-based Marshall Health will see patients at the clinic on a rotating basis, providing care for irritable bowel syndrome, pancreatitis, ulcerative colitis, gallstones, Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

Gastroenterologists providing care in Point Pleasant include Ahmed Sherif, MD; Wesam Frandah, MD; Maen Kamal, MD; Pramod Pantangi, MD; and Rahoma Saad, MD.