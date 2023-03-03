GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Digestive and Liver Health Specialists expands in Tennessee

Claire Wallace -  

Nashville, Tenn.-based gastroenterology practice Digestive and Liver Health Specialists is expanding in the region, adding a fourth location in Clarksville, Tenn. Currently, the practice serves patients in Nashville, Smyrna and Hendersonville. 

Digestive and Liver Health offers the only 360-degree viewing endoscopy technology in the state, according to a March 2 press release. 

The new practice will be led by board-certified physicians Stephanie Pointer, MD, and Saras Sharma, MD. 

The Nashville location also features an on-site ASC. 

