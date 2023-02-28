University Gastroenterology expands outpatient infusion center

Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology has opened its expanded infusion center, which will provide GI and non-GI care to patients in an outpatient setting, according to a Feb. 28 press release sent to Becker's.

The infusion center has been open at University's West River location for years, focused on individualized infusion experiences that are more affordable than hospital-based infusion services, according to the release.

In 2022, the infusion center provided more than 2,500 treatments. The center expansion has doubled its capacity for 2023.

University Gastroenterology will also use the expanded center to participate in clinical trials of new and upcoming medications for GI patients.