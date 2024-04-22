What's new with colonoscopies?

Here are five developments in the world of colonoscopies:

Documented colonoscopies

Ngozi Ezike, MD, CEO of Sinai Chicago and former director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, invited NBC Chicago to film her first screening colonoscopy.

Journalist DeMarco Morgan, anchor at ABC News and co-anchor of "GMA3," documented his first colonoscopy experience.

New technology

Fujifilm received 510(k) clearance for its CAD Eye artificial intelligence-powered detection system for endoscopic imaging. The device uses AI detection of colonic mucosal lesions during colonoscopy procedures, supporting in detecting and removing pre-cancerous lesions.

While the blood test shows promise in helping patients adhere to screening guidelines and avoid uncomfortable colonoscopy procedures, the American Gastroenterological Association warns that blood tests should not be used in place of traditional colonoscopies.

Partnerships