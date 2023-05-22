GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Florida Medical Clinic to add gastroenterology practice

Tampa-based Florida Medical Clinic is going to add a gastroenterology practice at its Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based Epperson/Watergrass campus in July. 

The 32,000-square-foot clinic opened in September 2022 and currently offers family medicine, radiology, immunology, otolaryngology, gynecology, diagnostics, urology and cardiology. 

The new GI practice will be led by board-certified internal medicine specialist Cassandra Gandle, MD, according to a May 22 press release. 

The clinic will provide general consultations and treatment for patients with disorders of the pancreas, liver, gallbladder, esophagus, stomach, small intestine and colon. 

