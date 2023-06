Katy, Texas-based Gastro Health & Nutrition is opening its third clinic in Houston, Texas, expanding the success of its Victoria, Texas location.

The team now has six provider groups delivering care to patients in three communities, according to a June 7 press release.

Under the leadership of Dharmendra Verma, MD, gastroenterologists at Gastro Health provide services including digestive disorder treatment, liver disease treatment, inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer screenings.