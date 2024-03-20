New York gastroenterologist now faces 60 sex crime charges

Another patient has accused New York City gastroenterologist Zhi Alan Cheng, MD, of sexual abuse, NBC affiliate WNBC reported March 14.

This is the third indictment against Dr. Cheng, who was employed by New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Queens from July 2020 to December 2022. According to the report, a 48-year-old woman alleges she was sedated for a colonoscopy at the hospital and woke up to find Dr. Cheng sexually abusing her.

The patient's attorney has filed a lawsuit on her behalf and of other women involved in the case who allege NewYork-Presbyterian Queens failed to act to remove Dr. Cheng after signs of predatory behavior.

Dr. Cheng now faces more than 60 sex crime charges and has pleaded not guilty to each of them. In August, he was charged with 50 new counts in criminal court for drugging and sexually assaulting several women, including a patient. He was arrested in December 2022 after his girlfriend discovered videos of him drugging and assaulting her.

"The crimes detailed in these additional charges are horrific, and we are deeply sorry for all that the victims and their families have endured," a NewYork-Presbyterian spokesperson told Becker's. "We have continued to work with the district attorney to advance the investigation and see that justice is served."