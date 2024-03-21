Colonoscopy costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs in each state

The average cost of a colonoscopy at a hospital outpatient department is $1,608, compared to $1,136 at an ASC, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.
Here is how the average costs for colonoscopies compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:
|
State
|
Average cost for outpatient hospitals
|
Average cost for ASCs
|
Alabama
|
$1,502
|
$1,062
|
Alaska
|
$2,033
|
$1,436
|
Arizona
|
$1,700
|
$1,201
|
Arkansas
|
$1,489
|
$1,052
|
California
|
$1,866
|
$1,318
|
Colorado
|
$1,642
|
$1,160
|
Connecticut
|
$1,797
|
$1,270
|
Delaware
|
$1,746
|
$1,234
|
District of Columbia
|
$1,731
|
$1,223
|
Florida
|
$1,650
|
$1,166
|
Georgia
|
$1,546
|
$1,093
|
Hawaii
|
$1,564
|
$1,105
|
Idaho
|
$1,520
|
$1,074
|
Illinois
|
$1,725
|
$1,219
|
Indiana
|
$1,573
|
$1,112
|
Iowa
|
$1,430
|
$1,010
|
Kansas
|
$1,481
|
$1,046
|
Kentucky
|
$1,515
|
$1,071
|
Louisiana
|
$1,681
|
$1,188
|
Maine
|
$1,519
|
$1,073
|
Maryland
|
$1,788
|
$1,264
|
Massachusetts
|
$1,843
|
$1,302
|
Michigan
|
$1,698
|
$1,199
|
Minnesota
|
$1,911
|
$1,350
|
Mississippi
|
$1,528
|
$1,080
|
Missouri
|
$1,510
|
$1,067
|
Montana
|
$1,571
|
$1,110
|
Nebraska
|
$1,536
|
$1,085
|
Nevada
|
$1,622
|
$1,146
|
New Hampshire
|
$1,627
|
$1,150
|
New Jersey
|
$1,971
|
$1,393
|
New Mexico
|
$1,498
|
$1,058
|
New York
|
$1,855
|
$1,310
|
North Carolina
|
$1,489
|
$1,052
|
North Dakota
|
$1,654
|
$1,169
|
Ohio
|
$1,548
|
$1,094
|
Oklahoma
|
$1,656
|
$1,170
|
Oregon
|
$1,690
|
$1,194
|
Pennsylvania
|
$1,744
|
$1,232
|
Rhode Island
|
$1,859
|
$1,313
|
South Carolina
|
$1,586
|
$1,121
|
South Dakota
|
$1,478
|
$1,044
|
Tennessee
|
$1,491
|
$1,053
|
Texas
|
$1,611
|
$1,138
|
Utah
|
$1,679
|
$1,186
|
Vermont
|
$1,648
|
$1,165
|
Virginia
|
$1,603
|
$1,133
|
Washington
|
$1,789
|
$1,264
|
West Virginia
|
$1,605
|
$1,134
|
Wisconsin
|
$1,694
|
$1,197
|
Wyoming
|
$1,649
|
$1,165