Colonoscopy costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs in each state

The average cost of a colonoscopy at a hospital outpatient department is $1,608, compared to $1,136 at an ASC, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.

Here is how the average costs for colonoscopies compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

State

Average cost for outpatient hospitals

Average cost for ASCs

Alabama

$1,502

$1,062

Alaska

$2,033

$1,436

Arizona

$1,700

$1,201

Arkansas

$1,489

$1,052

California

$1,866

$1,318

Colorado

$1,642

$1,160

Connecticut

$1,797

$1,270

Delaware

$1,746

$1,234

District of Columbia

$1,731

$1,223

Florida

$1,650

$1,166

Georgia

$1,546

$1,093

Hawaii

$1,564

$1,105

Idaho

$1,520

$1,074

Illinois

$1,725

$1,219

Indiana

$1,573

$1,112

Iowa

$1,430

$1,010

Kansas

$1,481

$1,046

Kentucky

$1,515

$1,071

Louisiana

$1,681

$1,188

Maine

$1,519

$1,073

Maryland

$1,788

$1,264

Massachusetts

$1,843

$1,302

Michigan

$1,698

$1,199

Minnesota

$1,911

$1,350

Mississippi

$1,528

$1,080

Missouri

$1,510

$1,067

Montana

$1,571

$1,110

Nebraska

$1,536

$1,085

Nevada

$1,622

$1,146

New Hampshire

$1,627

$1,150

New Jersey

$1,971

$1,393

New Mexico

$1,498

$1,058

New York

$1,855

$1,310

North Carolina

$1,489

$1,052

North Dakota

$1,654

$1,169

Ohio

$1,548

$1,094

Oklahoma

$1,656

$1,170

Oregon

$1,690

$1,194

Pennsylvania

$1,744

$1,232

Rhode Island

$1,859

$1,313

South Carolina

$1,586

$1,121

South Dakota

$1,478

$1,044

Tennessee

$1,491

$1,053

Texas

$1,611

$1,138

Utah

$1,679

$1,186

Vermont

$1,648

$1,165

Virginia

$1,603

$1,133

Washington

$1,789

$1,264

West Virginia

$1,605

$1,134

Wisconsin

$1,694

$1,197

Wyoming

$1,649

$1,165



