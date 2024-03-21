Colonoscopy costs at ASCs vs. HOPDs in each state

The average cost of a colonoscopy at a hospital outpatient department is $1,608, compared to $1,136 at an ASC, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.

Here is how the average costs for colonoscopies compare at HOPDs and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

State Average cost for outpatient hospitals Average cost for ASCs Alabama $1,502 $1,062 Alaska $2,033 $1,436 Arizona $1,700 $1,201 Arkansas $1,489 $1,052 California $1,866 $1,318 Colorado $1,642 $1,160 Connecticut $1,797 $1,270 Delaware $1,746 $1,234 District of Columbia $1,731 $1,223 Florida $1,650 $1,166 Georgia $1,546 $1,093 Hawaii $1,564 $1,105 Idaho $1,520 $1,074 Illinois $1,725 $1,219 Indiana $1,573 $1,112 Iowa $1,430 $1,010 Kansas $1,481 $1,046 Kentucky $1,515 $1,071 Louisiana $1,681 $1,188 Maine $1,519 $1,073 Maryland $1,788 $1,264 Massachusetts $1,843 $1,302 Michigan $1,698 $1,199 Minnesota $1,911 $1,350 Mississippi $1,528 $1,080 Missouri $1,510 $1,067 Montana $1,571 $1,110 Nebraska $1,536 $1,085 Nevada $1,622 $1,146 New Hampshire $1,627 $1,150 New Jersey $1,971 $1,393 New Mexico $1,498 $1,058 New York $1,855 $1,310 North Carolina $1,489 $1,052 North Dakota $1,654 $1,169 Ohio $1,548 $1,094 Oklahoma $1,656 $1,170 Oregon $1,690 $1,194 Pennsylvania $1,744 $1,232 Rhode Island $1,859 $1,313 South Carolina $1,586 $1,121 South Dakota $1,478 $1,044 Tennessee $1,491 $1,053 Texas $1,611 $1,138 Utah $1,679 $1,186 Vermont $1,648 $1,165 Virginia $1,603 $1,133 Washington $1,789 $1,264 West Virginia $1,605 $1,134 Wisconsin $1,694 $1,197 Wyoming $1,649 $1,165





