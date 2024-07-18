GI group suffers data breach

The Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida ––also known as the Center for Digestive Health –– has notified the Attorney General of Massachusetts of a data breach in its system on May 29.

The center discovered that an unauthorized party accessed the organizations’ computer system, according to a July 17 article in JD Supra. The unauthorized party was able to access patients’ sensitive information, including names, Social Security numbers and financial information. After completing their investigation, the organization sent out notification letters to all patients whose information was breached.

The Center for Digestive Health determined that the breach occurred between April 1 and April 14.

The center operates six locations in Orlando and the surrounding area, as well as four locations under the name the Center for Digestive Endoscopy.