3 celebrities share colonoscopies to increase awareness

Colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S. in 2023, and in people younger than 55 rates have been increasing by 1% to 2% a year since the mid-1990s, according to the American Cancer Society.

In the last year, three celebrities have publicly shared their colonoscopy journeys in an effort to encourage people to get checked for colorectal cancer.

Here are three celebrities publicly sharing their colonoscopy journeys:

1. Good Morning America co-anchor DeMarco Morgan documented his first colonoscopy on the show in February after celebrating his 45th birthday and encouraged other men to get tested.

2. Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews underwent a colonoscopy on film in July 2023 as part of an awareness campaign from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and colon cancer awareness organization Lead From Behind.

3. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen documented her first colonoscopy via Instagram, also in July 2023, to encourage others to undergo the procedure. Through Instagram stories, she shared her experience preparing for the procedure, taking colon cleanse pills and practicing eating restrictions.