Cardinal Health acquires GI GPO

Global manufacturer and distributor Cardinal Health has acquired Specialty Networks, a technology-enabled group purchasing and practice enhancement organization, for $1.2 billion.

Specialty Networks' partners include UroGPO, Gastrologix and GastroGPO and United Rheumatology, according to a Jan. 31 press release.

With the acquisition, Cardinal aims to further accelerate growth in its specialty business and provide technologies, capabilities and talent for its business partners.

Specialty Networks' analytics system analyzes data from electronic medical records, practice management, imaging, and dispensing systems and transforms it into actionable insights for providers, researchers, payers and policymakers.

The analytics system will complement Cardinal's distribution, research and tech capabilities. The acquisition will close following required regulatory approvals.