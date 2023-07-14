Nebraska surgery practice adds area's 1st gastroenterologist

Columbus (Neb.) General Surgery has added the first gastroenterologist in the Columbus community, Tyler McVay, MD, according to a July 14 report from The Columbus Telegram.

Previously, the community had been without a specialist in the field, leaving patients to travel to the towns of Omaha or Lincoln, Neb.

Dr. McVay will be able to provide GI screenings and some operative GI procedures. He has been working at a practice in Denver since 2019, and beginning in July, he will do outreach work in Nebraska several times a month.