Top pediatric gastroenterology hospitals in the US: Newsweek

Newsweek has partnered with research firm Statista to release its second annual ranking of the best hospitals in the U.S. for pediatric gastroenterology.

The list was compiled from four data sources: a nationwide online survey of health care professionals working in pediatrics, hospital quality metrics, patient experience surveys and whether the facilities have implemented Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, or PROMs, to optimize care. Read more about the methodology here.

The 50 best pediatric gastroenterology hospitals in the U.S., per Newsweek:

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Cincinnati Children'sHospital Medical Center

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore, Md.)

5. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

6. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

7. Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora

8. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

9. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

10. Mass General for Children (Boston)

11. Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center (Durham, N.C.)

12. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital (Los Angeles)

13. University of Maryland Children's Hospital (Baltimore)

14. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

15. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland (Calif.)

16. New York-Presbyterian - Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital (New York City)

17. Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

18. St. Louis Children's Hospital - Washington University

19. Cleveland Clinic Children's

20. Mayo Clinic Children's Center (Rochester, Minn.)

21. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

22. University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor)

23. UNC Children's Hospitals (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

24. Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

25. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

26. Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s (Los Angeles)

27. University of Virginia Children's Hospital (Charlottesville)

28. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

29. University of Chicago- Comer Children's Hospital

30. Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego (Calif.)

31. Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware (Wilmington)

32. UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (Cleveland)

33. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

34. M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital (Minneapolis)

35. Valley Children's Hospital (Madera, Calif.)

36. Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Ore.)

37. Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone (New York City)

38. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital (New York City)

39. Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

40. Inova L.J. Murphy Children’s Hospital (Falls Church, Va.)

41. Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St Vincent (Indianapolis)

42. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

43. Goryeb Children's Hospital (Morristown, N.J.)

44. Children's Medical Center of Dallas

45. Riley Children's Health - Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

46. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

47. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami)

48. Children's Hospital of Orange (Calif.) County

49. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

50. Penn State Health Children's Hospital (Hershey, Pa.)