VMG Health began publishing its "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" in 2006 after finding limited available public information for ASCs.

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.

Here are more than 100 stats on ASCs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":

ASC case mix by specialty:

Gastroenterology: 32 percent

Ophthalmology: 26 percent

Pain management: 22 percent

Orthopedics: 21 percent

Otolaryngology: 11 percent

General surgery: 9 percent

Urology: 8 percent

Oral surgery: 8 percent

Gynecology: 7 percent

Plastic surgery: 6 percent

Podiatry: 5 percent

ASC facility size by square feet:

Under 5,000 square feet: 6 facilities

5,000-10,000 square feet: 51 facilities

10,000-15,000 square feet: 88 facilities

15,000-20,000 square feet: 69 facilities

20,000-25,000 square feet: 32 facilities

More than 25,000 square feet: 35 facilities

Average revenue per case per specialty:

Orthopedics: $3,791

Gynecology: $3,117

Podiatry: $2,990

Urology: $2,724

Otolaryngology: $2,617

General surgery: $2,508

Plastic surgery: $2,264

Ophthalmology: $1,487

Pain management: $1,273

Gastroenterology: $1,079

Oral surgery: $909

Cases performed by ASCs' top physicians:

Top two physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent

Median percentage of cases: 29 percent

25th percentile: 22 percent

75th percentile: 39 percent

90th percentile: 53 percent

Top five physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent

Median percentage of cases: 29 percent

25th percentile: 22 percent

75th percentile: 39 percent

90th percentile: 53 percent

Top 10 physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 72 percent

Median percentage of cases: 72 percent

25th percentile: 61 percent

75th percentile: 85 percent

90th percentile: 94 percent

Median cash and equivalents for ASCs by region:

Cash and equivalents:

All facilities: $934,000

Atlantic: $710,000

Midwest: $649,000

Mountain: $783,000

Northeast: $878,000

Pacific: $857,000

South: $1.2 million

Median days with cash on hand:

All facilities: 39.8

Atlantic: 33.4

Midwest: 37.5

Mountain: 32.9

Northeast:46.5

Pacific: 37.7

South: 49.6

Breakdown by region for net accounts receivable:

Atlantic: $742,000

Northeast: $768,000

Pacific: $896,000

Mountain: $901,000

South: $908,000

Midwest: $930,000

Drug and medical supplies costs per case:

Mean: $634

25th percentile: $371

Median: $533

75th percentile: $808

90th percentile: $1,029

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by dollar amount:

Mean: $2,932,000

25th percentile: $1,491,000

Median: $2,368,000

75th percentile: $3,634,000

90th percentile: $5,432,000

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 26.3 percent

25th percentile: 20.6 percent

Median: 26.4 percent

75th percentile: 30.8 percent

90th percentile: 36.8 percent

Median ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies by region:

All facilities: $2,368,000

Atlantic: $2,416,000

Midwest: $2,466,000

Mountain: $2,368,000

Northeast: $1,403,000

Pacific: $2,007,000

South: $2,949,000

ASCs' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:

Mean: $3 million

25th percentile: $902,000

Median: $2.1 million

75th percentile: $4.4 million

90th percentile: $7.3 million

EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 23.2 percent

25th percentile: 14.6 percent

Median: 23.2 percent

75th percentile: 32.3 percent

90th percentile: 41.5 percent

Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:

All facilities: $2,125,000

Atlantic: $1,523,000

Midwest: $1,797,000

Mountain: $2,054,000

Northeast: $1,938,000

Pacific: $1,482,000

South: $3,504,000

Total operating expenses — dollar amount:

Mean: $8.1 million

25th percentile: $4.9 million

Median: $6.9 million

75th percentile: $10.1 million

90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 76.8 percent

25th percentile: 67.7 percent

Median: 76.8 percent

75th percentile: 85.4 percent

90th percentile: 94.8 percent

ASC net operating revenue:

Mean: $11,160,000

90th percentile: $20,316,000

75th percentile: $14,899,000

Median: $9,413,000

25th percentile: $6,075,000

Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:

All facilities: $9,413,000

Atlantic: $8,627,000

Midwest: $8,748,000

Mountain: $9,096,000

Northeast: $8,005,000

Pacific: $7,426,000

South: $12,099,000

Median total operating costs for ASCs by region:

All facilities: $6,984,000

Atlantic: $6,655,000

Midwest: $6,820,000

Mountain: $7,038,000

Northeast: $5,556,000

Pacific: $6,291,000

South: $8,166,000

Management fee expenditures:

Mean: $547,000

25th percentile: $293,000

Median: $436,000

75th percentile: $713,000

90th percentile: $1,091,000

Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 4.8 percent

25th percentile: 3.9 percent

Median: 4.9 percent

75th percentile: 5.9 percent

90th percentile: 6.8 percent

Median ASC payments for management fees by region:

All facilities: $436,000

Atlantic: $362,000

Midwest: $413,000

Mountain: $478,000

Northeast: $361,000

Pacific: $414,000

South: $558,000

Cases performed per center per day:

Mean total cases per ASC: 20.9

Median number of cases: 18

25th percentile: 12.3

75th percentile: 26.3

90th percentile: 37.1

Cases performed per center per year:

Mean total cases per ASC: 5,217

Median number of cases: 4,504

25th percentile: 3,077

75th percentile: 6,566

90th percentile: 9,277

Median total cases per center per region:

U.S.: 4,504

Atlantic: 4,785

Midwest: 4,252

Mountain: 4,414

Northeast: 3,681

Pacific: 4,257

South: 5,032

Employee salaries and wages:

Mean: $2,193,000

25th percentile: $1,313,000

Median: $1,953,000

75th percentile: $2,700,000

90th percentile: $3,652,000

Employee salaries and wages — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 21.3 percent

25th percentile: 16.9 percent

Median: 21.3 percent

75th percentile: 25.3 percent

90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region, in thousands:

All facilities: $1,953

Atlantic: $1,772

Midwest: $1,793

Mountain: $2,022

Northeast: $1,704

Pacific: $1,878

South: $2,174

ASC total staffing hours per case by region:

Northeast: 14.2

Midwest: 13.7

Pacific: 13.6

Mountain: 13.5

Atlantic: 13.3

South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: 8

South:8

Midwest: 7

Mountain: 7

Northeast: 6

Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: 30

Midwest: 31

Mountain: 28

Northeast: 25

Pacific: 23

South: 34

Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: $30.22

Midwest: $29.77

Mountain: $33.89

Northeast: $34.72

Pacific: $37.87

South: $31.94

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs:

Nurse staff: 15

Administrative staff: 9

Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:

Atlantic: 14

Midwest: 15

Mountain: 13

Northeast: 12

Pacific: 10

South: 15

Average payer mix of total cases by percentage:

Medicare: 36 percent

Medicaid: 10 percent

Commercial: 44 percent

Workers' compensation: 5 percent

Self-pay: 5 percent

Other pay: 14 percent

Payer mix by percentage of total collections: