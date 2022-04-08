- Small
- Medium
- Large
VMG Health began publishing its "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" in 2006 after finding limited available public information for ASCs.
The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million.
Here are more than 100 stats on ASCs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":
- Gastroenterology: 32 percent
- Ophthalmology: 26 percent
- Pain management: 22 percent
- Orthopedics: 21 percent
- Otolaryngology: 11 percent
- General surgery: 9 percent
- Urology: 8 percent
- Oral surgery: 8 percent
- Gynecology: 7 percent
- Plastic surgery: 6 percent
- Podiatry: 5 percent
ASC facility size by square feet:
- Under 5,000 square feet: 6 facilities
- 5,000-10,000 square feet: 51 facilities
- 10,000-15,000 square feet: 88 facilities
- 15,000-20,000 square feet: 69 facilities
- 20,000-25,000 square feet: 32 facilities
- More than 25,000 square feet: 35 facilities
Average revenue per case per specialty:
- Orthopedics: $3,791
- Gynecology: $3,117
- Podiatry: $2,990
- Urology: $2,724
- Otolaryngology: $2,617
- General surgery: $2,508
- Plastic surgery: $2,264
- Ophthalmology: $1,487
- Pain management: $1,273
- Gastroenterology: $1,079
- Oral surgery: $909
Cases performed by ASCs' top physicians:
Top two physicians:
- Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
- Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
- 25th percentile: 22 percent
- 75th percentile: 39 percent
- 90th percentile: 53 percent
Top five physicians:
- Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
- Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
- 25th percentile: 22 percent
- 75th percentile: 39 percent
- 90th percentile: 53 percent
Top 10 physicians:
- Mean percentage of cases: 72 percent
- Median percentage of cases: 72 percent
- 25th percentile: 61 percent
- 75th percentile: 85 percent
- 90th percentile: 94 percent
Median cash and equivalents for ASCs by region:
Cash and equivalents:
- All facilities: $934,000
- Atlantic: $710,000
- Midwest: $649,000
- Mountain: $783,000
- Northeast: $878,000
- Pacific: $857,000
- South: $1.2 million
Median days with cash on hand:
- All facilities: 39.8
- Atlantic: 33.4
- Midwest: 37.5
- Mountain: 32.9
- Northeast:46.5
- Pacific: 37.7
- South: 49.6
Breakdown by region for net accounts receivable:
- Atlantic: $742,000
- Northeast: $768,000
- Pacific: $896,000
- Mountain: $901,000
- South: $908,000
- Midwest: $930,000
Drug and medical supplies costs per case:
- Mean: $634
- 25th percentile: $371
- Median: $533
- 75th percentile: $808
- 90th percentile: $1,029
Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by dollar amount:
- Mean: $2,932,000
- 25th percentile: $1,491,000
- Median: $2,368,000
- 75th percentile: $3,634,000
- 90th percentile: $5,432,000
Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 26.3 percent
- 25th percentile: 20.6 percent
- Median: 26.4 percent
- 75th percentile: 30.8 percent
- 90th percentile: 36.8 percent
Median ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies by region:
- All facilities: $2,368,000
- Atlantic: $2,416,000
- Midwest: $2,466,000
- Mountain: $2,368,000
- Northeast: $1,403,000
- Pacific: $2,007,000
- South: $2,949,000
ASCs' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:
- Mean: $3 million
- 25th percentile: $902,000
- Median: $2.1 million
- 75th percentile: $4.4 million
- 90th percentile: $7.3 million
EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 23.2 percent
- 25th percentile: 14.6 percent
- Median: 23.2 percent
- 75th percentile: 32.3 percent
- 90th percentile: 41.5 percent
Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $2,125,000
- Atlantic: $1,523,000
- Midwest: $1,797,000
- Mountain: $2,054,000
- Northeast: $1,938,000
- Pacific: $1,482,000
- South: $3,504,000
Total operating expenses — dollar amount:
- Mean: $8.1 million
- 25th percentile: $4.9 million
- Median: $6.9 million
- 75th percentile: $10.1 million
- 90th percentile: $13.9 million
Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 76.8 percent
- 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
- Median: 76.8 percent
- 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
- 90th percentile: 94.8 percent
- Mean: $11,160,000
- 90th percentile: $20,316,000
- 75th percentile: $14,899,000
- Median: $9,413,000
- 25th percentile: $6,075,000
Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $9,413,000
- Atlantic: $8,627,000
- Midwest: $8,748,000
- Mountain: $9,096,000
- Northeast: $8,005,000
- Pacific: $7,426,000
- South: $12,099,000
Median total operating costs for ASCs by region:
- All facilities: $6,984,000
- Atlantic: $6,655,000
- Midwest: $6,820,000
- Mountain: $7,038,000
- Northeast: $5,556,000
- Pacific: $6,291,000
- South: $8,166,000
- Mean: $547,000
- 25th percentile: $293,000
- Median: $436,000
- 75th percentile: $713,000
- 90th percentile: $1,091,000
Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 4.8 percent
- 25th percentile: 3.9 percent
- Median: 4.9 percent
- 75th percentile: 5.9 percent
- 90th percentile: 6.8 percent
Median ASC payments for management fees by region:
- All facilities: $436,000
- Atlantic: $362,000
- Midwest: $413,000
- Mountain: $478,000
- Northeast: $361,000
- Pacific: $414,000
- South: $558,000
Cases performed per center per day:
- Mean total cases per ASC: 20.9
- Median number of cases: 18
- 25th percentile: 12.3
- 75th percentile: 26.3
- 90th percentile: 37.1
Cases performed per center per year:
- Mean total cases per ASC: 5,217
- Median number of cases: 4,504
- 25th percentile: 3,077
- 75th percentile: 6,566
- 90th percentile: 9,277
Median total cases per center per region:
- U.S.: 4,504
- Atlantic: 4,785
- Midwest: 4,252
- Mountain: 4,414
- Northeast: 3,681
- Pacific: 4,257
- South: 5,032
- Mean: $2,193,000
- 25th percentile: $1,313,000
- Median: $1,953,000
- 75th percentile: $2,700,000
- 90th percentile: $3,652,000
Employee salaries and wages — percent of net operating revenue:
- Mean: 21.3 percent
- 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
- Median: 21.3 percent
- 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
- 90th percentile: 29 percent
Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region, in thousands:
- All facilities: $1,953
- Atlantic: $1,772
- Midwest: $1,793
- Mountain: $2,022
- Northeast: $1,704
- Pacific: $1,878
- South: $2,174
ASC total staffing hours per case by region:
- Northeast: 14.2
- Midwest: 13.7
- Pacific: 13.6
- Mountain: 13.5
- Atlantic: 13.3
- South: 13.1
Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 8
- South:8
- Midwest: 7
- Mountain: 7
- Northeast: 6
- Pacific: 6
Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 30
- Midwest: 31
- Mountain: 28
- Northeast: 25
- Pacific: 23
- South: 34
Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: $30.22
- Midwest: $29.77
- Mountain: $33.89
- Northeast: $34.72
- Pacific: $37.87
- South: $31.94
Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs:
- Nurse staff: 15
- Administrative staff: 9
- Tech staff: 8
Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:
- Atlantic: 14
- Midwest: 15
- Mountain: 13
- Northeast: 12
- Pacific: 10
- South: 15
Average payer mix of total cases by percentage:
- Medicare: 36 percent
- Medicaid: 10 percent
- Commercial: 44 percent
- Workers' compensation: 5 percent
- Self-pay: 5 percent
- Other pay: 14 percent
Payer mix by percentage of total collections:
- Medicare: 24 percent
- Medicaid: 7 percent
- Commercial: 55 percent
- Workers' compensation: 9 percent
- Self pay: 5 percent
- Other pay: 14 percent