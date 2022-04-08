100+ stats on ASCs

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

VMG Health began publishing its "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" in 2006 after finding limited available public information for ASCs.

The 2022 study is based on information provided from more than 380 centers in the U.S. representing a case volume of more than 2 million. 

Here are more than 100 stats on ASCs from VMG Health's 2022 "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study":

ASC case mix by specialty:

  • Gastroenterology: 32 percent
  • Ophthalmology: 26 percent
  • Pain management: 22 percent
  • Orthopedics: 21 percent
  • Otolaryngology: 11 percent
  • General surgery: 9 percent
  • Urology: 8 percent
  • Oral surgery: 8 percent
  • Gynecology: 7 percent
  • Plastic surgery: 6 percent
  • Podiatry: 5 percent

ASC facility size by square feet:

  • Under 5,000 square feet: 6 facilities
  • 5,000-10,000 square feet: 51 facilities
  • 10,000-15,000 square feet: 88 facilities
  • 15,000-20,000 square feet: 69 facilities
  • 20,000-25,000 square feet: 32 facilities
  • More than 25,000 square feet: 35 facilities

Average revenue per case per specialty:

  • Orthopedics: $3,791
  • Gynecology: $3,117
  • Podiatry: $2,990
  • Urology: $2,724
  • Otolaryngology: $2,617
  • General surgery: $2,508
  • Plastic surgery: $2,264
  • Ophthalmology: $1,487
  • Pain management: $1,273
  • Gastroenterology: $1,079
  • Oral surgery: $909

Cases performed by ASCs' top physicians:

Top two physicians:

  • Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
  • Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
  • 25th percentile: 22 percent
  • 75th percentile: 39 percent
  • 90th percentile: 53 percent

Top five physicians:

  • Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
  • Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
  • 25th percentile: 22 percent
  • 75th percentile: 39 percent
  • 90th percentile: 53 percent

Top 10 physicians:

  • Mean percentage of cases: 72 percent
  • Median percentage of cases: 72 percent
  • 25th percentile: 61 percent
  • 75th percentile: 85 percent
  • 90th percentile: 94 percent

Median cash and equivalents for ASCs by region: 

Cash and equivalents:

  • All facilities: $934,000
  • Atlantic: $710,000
  • Midwest: $649,000
  • Mountain: $783,000
  • Northeast: $878,000
  • Pacific: $857,000
  • South: $1.2 million

Median days with cash on hand:

  • All facilities: 39.8
  • Atlantic: 33.4
  • Midwest: 37.5
  • Mountain: 32.9
  • Northeast:46.5
  • Pacific: 37.7
  • South: 49.6

Breakdown by region for net accounts receivable:

  • Atlantic: $742,000
  • Northeast: $768,000
  • Pacific: $896,000
  • Mountain: $901,000
  • South: $908,000
  • Midwest: $930,000

Drug and medical supplies costs per case:

  • Mean: $634
  • 25th percentile: $371
  • Median: $533
  • 75th percentile: $808
  • 90th percentile: $1,029

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by dollar amount:

  • Mean: $2,932,000
  • 25th percentile: $1,491,000
  • Median: $2,368,000
  • 75th percentile: $3,634,000
  • 90th percentile: $5,432,000

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures by percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 26.3 percent
  • 25th percentile: 20.6 percent
  • Median: 26.4 percent
  • 75th percentile: 30.8 percent
  • 90th percentile: 36.8 percent

Median ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies by region:

  • All facilities: $2,368,000
  • Atlantic: $2,416,000
  • Midwest: $2,466,000
  • Mountain: $2,368,000
  • Northeast: $1,403,000
  • Pacific: $2,007,000
  • South: $2,949,000

ASCs' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:

  • Mean: $3 million
  • 25th percentile: $902,000
  • Median: $2.1 million
  • 75th percentile: $4.4 million
  • 90th percentile: $7.3 million

EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 23.2 percent
  • 25th percentile: 14.6 percent
  • Median: 23.2 percent
  • 75th percentile: 32.3 percent
  • 90th percentile: 41.5 percent

Median EBITDA for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $2,125,000
  • Atlantic: $1,523,000
  • Midwest: $1,797,000
  • Mountain: $2,054,000
  • Northeast: $1,938,000
  • Pacific: $1,482,000
  • South: $3,504,000

Total operating expenses — dollar amount:

  • Mean: $8.1 million
  • 25th percentile: $4.9 million
  • Median: $6.9 million
  • 75th percentile: $10.1 million
  • 90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 76.8 percent
  • 25th percentile: 67.7 percent
  • Median: 76.8 percent
  • 75th percentile: 85.4 percent
  • 90th percentile: 94.8 percent

ASC net operating revenue:

  • Mean: $11,160,000
  • 90th percentile: $20,316,000
  • 75th percentile: $14,899,000
  • Median: $9,413,000
  • 25th percentile: $6,075,000

Median net operating revenue for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $9,413,000
  • Atlantic: $8,627,000
  • Midwest: $8,748,000
  • Mountain: $9,096,000
  • Northeast: $8,005,000
  • Pacific: $7,426,000
  • South: $12,099,000

Median total operating costs for ASCs by region:

  • All facilities: $6,984,000
  • Atlantic: $6,655,000
  • Midwest: $6,820,000
  • Mountain: $7,038,000
  • Northeast: $5,556,000
  • Pacific: $6,291,000
  • South: $8,166,000

Management fee expenditures:

  • Mean: $547,000
  • 25th percentile: $293,000
  • Median: $436,000
  • 75th percentile: $713,000
  • 90th percentile: $1,091,000

Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 4.8 percent
  • 25th percentile: 3.9 percent
  • Median: 4.9 percent
  • 75th percentile: 5.9 percent
  • 90th percentile: 6.8 percent

Median ASC payments for management fees by region:

  • All facilities: $436,000
  • Atlantic: $362,000
  • Midwest: $413,000
  • Mountain: $478,000
  • Northeast: $361,000
  • Pacific: $414,000
  • South: $558,000

Cases performed per center per day:

  • Mean total cases per ASC: 20.9
  • Median number of cases: 18
  • 25th percentile: 12.3
  • 75th percentile: 26.3
  • 90th percentile: 37.1

Cases performed per center per year:

  • Mean total cases per ASC: 5,217
  • Median number of cases: 4,504
  • 25th percentile: 3,077
  • 75th percentile: 6,566
  • 90th percentile: 9,277

Median total cases per center per region:

  • U.S.: 4,504
  • Atlantic: 4,785
  • Midwest: 4,252
  • Mountain: 4,414
  • Northeast: 3,681
  • Pacific: 4,257
  • South: 5,032

Employee salaries and wages:

  • Mean: $2,193,000
  • 25th percentile: $1,313,000
  • Median: $1,953,000
  • 75th percentile: $2,700,000
  • 90th percentile: $3,652,000

Employee salaries and wages — percent of net operating revenue:

  • Mean: 21.3 percent
  • 25th percentile: 16.9 percent
  • Median: 21.3 percent
  • 75th percentile: 25.3 percent
  • 90th percentile: 29 percent

Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages by region, in thousands:

  • All facilities: $1,953
  • Atlantic: $1,772
  • Midwest: $1,793
  • Mountain: $2,022
  • Northeast: $1,704
  • Pacific: $1,878
  • South: $2,174

ASC total staffing hours per case by region:

  • Northeast: 14.2
  • Midwest: 13.7
  • Pacific: 13.6
  • Mountain: 13.5
  • Atlantic: 13.3
  • South: 13.1

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 8
  • South:8
  • Midwest: 7
  • Mountain: 7
  • Northeast: 6
  • Pacific: 6

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 30
  • Midwest: 31
  • Mountain: 28
  • Northeast: 25
  • Pacific: 23
  • South: 34

Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: $30.22
  • Midwest: $29.77
  • Mountain: $33.89
  • Northeast: $34.72
  • Pacific: $37.87
  • South: $31.94

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs:

  • Nurse staff: 15
  • Administrative staff: 9
  • Tech staff: 8

Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:

  • Atlantic: 14
  • Midwest: 15
  • Mountain: 13
  • Northeast: 12
  • Pacific: 10
  • South: 15

Average payer mix of total cases by percentage:

  • Medicare: 36 percent
  • Medicaid: 10 percent
  • Commercial: 44 percent
  • Workers' compensation: 5 percent
  • Self-pay: 5 percent
  • Other pay: 14 percent

Payer mix by percentage of total collections:

  • Medicare: 24 percent
  • Medicaid: 7 percent
  • Commercial: 55 percent
  • Workers' compensation: 9 percent
  • Self pay: 5 percent
  • Other pay: 14 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast