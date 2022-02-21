Most ASCs spend this much of their budget on employee pay

ASCs come in different sizes, and the gaps in operating revenue between the smallest and the largest can be tens of millions of dollars.

The average ASC spends about $2.2 million on employee salaries and wages, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The study found that on average, 21.3 percent of ASC net operating revenue is spent on wages and salaries.

The percentile figures below represent the percent of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

Employee salaries and wages — dollar amount

Mean: $2,193,000

25th percentile: $1,313,000

Median: $1,953,000

75th percentile: $2,700,000

90th percentile: $3,652,000

Employee salaries and wages — percent of net operating revenue

Mean: 21.3 percent

25th percentile: 16.9 percent

Median: 21.3 percent

75th percentile: 25.3 percent

90th percentile: 29 percent