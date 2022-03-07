55% of total collections at ASCs come from commercial payers

Commercial payers account for 55 percent of total collections at ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Payer mix by percentage of total collections:

Medicare — 24 percent

Medicaid — 7 percent

Commercial — 55 percent

Workers' compensation — 9 percent

Self pay — 5 percent

Other pay — 14 percent