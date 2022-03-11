ASCs average 16,363-square-feet per facility

ASCs have an average of 16,363-square-feet per facility, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Square feet is the total area used in the facility's normal operations, excluding storage.

Listed below are the frequency distributions of ASC facility size by square feet:

Under 5,000 square feet — 6 facilities

5,000-10,000 square feet — 51 facilities

10,000-15,000 square feet — 88 facilities

15,000-20,000 square feet — 69 facilities

20,000-25,000 square feet — 32 facilities

More than 25,000 square feet — 35 facilities