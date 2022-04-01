Southern ASCs out-staff other regions

- Small
Southern ASCs have the most full-time equivalent staff, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.
The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.
The median total of full-time equivalent staff at all facilities is 29 staff members.
Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:
Atlantic — 30
Midwest — 31
Mountain — 28
Northeast — 25
Pacific — 23
South — 34