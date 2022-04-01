Southern ASCs out-staff other regions

Southern ASCs have the most full-time equivalent staff, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.

The median total of full-time equivalent staff at all facilities is 29 staff members.

Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic — 30

Midwest — 31

Mountain — 28

Northeast — 25

Pacific — 23

South — 34