ASC staff wages by region

ASC full-time equivalent staff in the Pacific have the highest median hourly wage compared to other regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.

The median hourly wage of full-time equivalent staff at all facilities is $32.03.

Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic — $30.22

Midwest — $29.77

Mountain — $33.89

Northeast — $34.72

Pacific — $37.87

South — $31.94