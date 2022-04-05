ASC staff wages by region

- Small
ASC full-time equivalent staff in the Pacific have the highest median hourly wage compared to other regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.
The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.
The median hourly wage of full-time equivalent staff at all facilities is $32.03.
Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs by region:
Atlantic — $30.22
Midwest — $29.77
Mountain — $33.89
Northeast — $34.72
Pacific — $37.87
South — $31.94