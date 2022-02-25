Drug and supply costs per case: How ASCs stack up

Drugs and other medical supplies make up one of the largest portions of an ASC's expenditures.

The average ASC spends about $2.9 million on drugs and other medical supplies, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. When broken down by individual cases, drugs and other supplies cost an average of $634 per operation.

The percentile figures below represent the percentage of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

Drug and medical supply expenses per case

1. Mean: $634

2. 25th percentile: $371

3. Median: $533

4. 75th percentile: $808

5. 90th percentile: $1,029