How payer mix for ASCs stacks up

Commercial payers account for an average of 44 percent of total cases in ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Average payer mix of total cases by percentage:

Medicare — 36 percent

Medicaid — 10 percent

Commercial — 44 percent

Workers' compensation — 5 percent

Self-pay — 5 percent

Other pay — 14 percent