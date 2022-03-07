Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

How payer mix for ASCs stacks up

Riz Hatton -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Commercial payers account for an average of 44 percent of total cases in ASCs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Average payer mix of total cases by percentage:

Medicare — 36 percent

Medicaid — 10 percent

Commercial — 44 percent

Workers' compensation — 5 percent

Self-pay — 5 percent

Other pay — 14 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast