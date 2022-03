ASCs in the South and Mountain regions pay the most management fees, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here are the median ASC payments for management fees:

All facilities: $436,000

Atlantic: $362,000

Midwest: $413,000

Mountain: $478,000

Northeast: $361,000

Pacific: $414,000

South: $558,000