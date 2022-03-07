ASC accounts receivable breakdown by region

The net accounts receivable for ASCs across the U.S. ranges from $742,000 to $930,000, depending on location, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Overall, ASCs expect to collect a median amount of $850,000 from customers annually, with the net accounts receivable being 8.5 percent of net operating revenue. The breakdown by region for net accounts receivable is:

Atlantic: $742,000

Northeast: $768,000

Pacific: $896,000

Mountain: $901,000

South: $908,000

Midwest: $930,000

The median days it takes for ASCs to collect on claims is 31.1 days. ASCs in the South reported the fewest days to process claims at 27.2 days, while ASCs in the Midwest reported claims spent the most time in accounts receivable, at 37.3 days.

ASCs aim to have the fewest days in accounts receivable to collect as quickly as possible.