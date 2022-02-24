10% of ASCs operate on razor-thin margins: 10 findings

Some ASCs are simply more profitable than others, and the reasons vary, from the surgical specialties offered to the location and more. Some operate on margins of 5.2 percent or lower.

Total operating expenses can eat up as much as $14 million or more of an ASC's annual budget, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The study found that on average, 76.8 percent of ASC net operating revenue goes to operating expenses.

The percentile figures below represent the percentage of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

Total operating expenses — dollar amount

1. Mean: $8.1 million

2. 25th percentile: $4.4 million

3. Median: $6.9 million

4. 75th percentile: $10.1 million

5. 90th percentile: $13.9 million

Total operating expenses — percent of net operating revenue

6. Mean: 76.8 percent

7. 25th percentile: 67.7 percent

8. Median: 76.8 percent

9. 75th percentile: 85.4 percent

10. 90th percentile: 94.8 percent