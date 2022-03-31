Breakdown of ASCs' full-time equivalent staff

ASCs have an average of 33 total full-time equivalent staff, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.

Average number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs:

Nurse staff — 15

Administrative staff — 9

Tech staff — 8