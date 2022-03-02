Average ASC case mix by specialty: 2022

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

On average, gastroenterology makes up 32 percent of an ASC's case mix, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. 

Here's the average ASC case mix by specialty:

  • Gastroenterology: 32 percent
  • Ophthalmology: 26 percent
  • Pain management: 22 percent
  • Orthopedics: 21 percent
  • Otolaryngology: 11 percent
  • General surgery: 9 percent
  • Urology: 8 percent
  • Oral surgery: 8 percent
  • Gynecology: 7 percent
  • Plastic surgery: 6 percent
  • Podiatry: 5 percent

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast