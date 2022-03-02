Average ASC case mix by specialty: 2022

Listen
On average, gastroenterology makes up 32 percent of an ASC's case mix, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Here's the average ASC case mix by specialty:
- Gastroenterology: 32 percent
- Ophthalmology: 26 percent
- Pain management: 22 percent
- Orthopedics: 21 percent
- Otolaryngology: 11 percent
- General surgery: 9 percent
- Urology: 8 percent
- Oral surgery: 8 percent
- Gynecology: 7 percent
- Plastic surgery: 6 percent
- Podiatry: 5 percent