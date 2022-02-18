ASCs pull an average $11.1M operating revenue: 5 stats

ASCs come in different sizes, and the gaps in operating revenue between the smallest and the largest can be tens of millions of dollars.

The average net operating revenue for ASCs last year was just over $11.1 million, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The percentile figures below represent the maximum operating revenue for a given group. ASCs within the bottom 25 percent by net operating revenue, for example, made at or below $6,075,000 last year.