ASCs have $934K cash on hand: 12 regional statistics

ASCs need cash reserves on hand to survive in the event of sudden market changes, natural disasters or another pandemic.

The "VMG Health Intellimarker 2022 Report" tracks data about cash reserves at ASCs across the U.S. based on data collected from 2018 to 2020. The following is the median cash and equivalents for ASCs, as well as median days cash on hand.

Cash and equivalents

All facilities: $934,000

Atlantic: $710,000

Midwest: $649,000

Mountain: $783,000

Northeast: $878,000

Pacific: $857,000

South: $1.2 million

Days cash on hand

All facilities: 39.8

Atlantic: 33.4

Midwest: 37.5

Mountain:32.9

Northeast:46.5

Pacific: 37.7

South: 49.6