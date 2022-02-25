ASCs have $934K cash on hand: 12 regional statistics

ASCs need cash reserves on hand to survive in the event of sudden market changes, natural disasters or another pandemic.
The "VMG Health Intellimarker 2022 Report" tracks data about cash reserves at ASCs across the U.S. based on data collected from 2018 to 2020. The following is the median cash and equivalents for ASCs, as well as median days cash on hand.
Cash and equivalents
All facilities: $934,000
Atlantic: $710,000
Midwest: $649,000
Mountain: $783,000
Northeast: $878,000
Pacific: $857,000
South: $1.2 million
Days cash on hand
All facilities: 39.8
Atlantic: 33.4
Midwest: 37.5
Mountain:32.9
Northeast:46.5
Pacific: 37.7
South: 49.6