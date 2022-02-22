More than 20% of ASC revenue goes to drugs, medical supplies: 10 findings

Not every ASC is built the same, and the gaps in operating revenue between the smallest and the largest can be tens of millions of dollars.

The average ASC spends about $2.9 million on drugs and other medical supplies, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The study found that on average, 26.3 percent of ASC net operating revenue is spent on drugs and medical supplies.

The percentile figures below represent the percentage of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — dollar amount

1. Mean: $2,932,000

2. 25th percentile: $1,491,000

3. Median: $2,368,000

4. 75th percentile: $3,634,000

5. 90th percentile: $5,432,000

Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — percent of net operating revenue

6. Mean: 26.3 percent

7. 25th percentile: 20.6 percent

8. Median: 26.4 percent

9. 75th percentile: 30.8 percent

10. 90th percentile: 36.8 percent