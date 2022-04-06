ASC total staffing hours per case by region

- Small
ASCs in the Northeast have the highest median staffing hours per case compared to other regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.
The study defines hours per case as the total full-time equivalent staff multiplied by 2,080 divided by the total number of cases. It defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.
The median number of total hours per case at all facilities is 13.4.
Total hours per case by region:
Northeast — 14.2
Midwest — 13.7
Pacific — 13.6
Mountain — 13.5
Atlantic — 13.3
South — 13.1