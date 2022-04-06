ASC total staffing hours per case by region

ASCs in the Northeast have the highest median staffing hours per case compared to other regions, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The study defines hours per case as the total full-time equivalent staff multiplied by 2,080 divided by the total number of cases. It defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.

The median number of total hours per case at all facilities is 13.4.

Total hours per case by region:

Northeast — 14.2

Midwest — 13.7

Pacific — 13.6

Mountain — 13.5

Atlantic — 13.3

South — 13.1