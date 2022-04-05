Administrative staff numbers by region

Southern and Atlantic ASCs are tied for the regions with the highest median full-time equivalent administrative staff, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.

The median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at all facilities is eight.

Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs by region:

Atlantic — 8

South — 8

Midwest — 7

Mountain — 7

Northeast — 6

Pacific — 6