Top ASCs make more than 40% profit

Some ASCs are simply more profitable than others, and the reasons vary, from the surgical specialties offered to the location and more.

According to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022, 25 percent of ASCs post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization that represents 14.6 percent or less of their net operating revenue, while the top earners post more than 40 percent of their operating revenue.

The percentile figures below represent the percentage of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

EBITDA — dollar amount

1. Mean: $3 million

2. 25th percentile: $902,000

3. Median: $2.1 million

4. 75th percentile: $4.4 million

5. 90th percentile: $7.3 million

EBITDA — percent of net operating revenue

6. Mean: 23.2 percent

7. 25th percentile: 14.6 percent

8. Median: 23.2 percent

9. 75th percentile: 32.3 percent

10. 90th percentile: 41.5 percent