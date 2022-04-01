ASC nurses regional breakdown

The Midwest and South are tied for the most full-time equivalent nurses, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide, representing an aggregate surgical case volume of more than 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.



The study defines full-time equivalent as the number of paid hours divided by 2,080.



Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs by region:



Atlantic — 14



Midwest — 15



Mountain — 13



Northeast — 12



Pacific — 10



South — 15