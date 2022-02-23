Top ASCs spend more than $1M yearly on management fees: 10 findings

Management structures at ASCs can vary widely in size and complexity, depending on factors including ownership.

Management fees can eat up more than $1 million of an ASC's annual budget, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The study found that on average, 4.8 percent of ASC net operating revenue is spent on management fees.

The percentile figures below represent the percentage of ASCs in the U.S. that reach or fall below the number listed after the colon.

Management fee expenditures — dollar amount

1. Mean: $547,000

2. 25th percentile: $293,000

3. Median: $436,000

4. 75th percentile: $713,000

5. 90th percentile: $1,091,000

Management fee expenditures — percent of net operating revenue

6. Mean: 4.8 percent

7. 25th percentile: 3.9 percent

8. Median: 4.9 percent

9. 75th percentile: 5.9 percent

10. 90th percentile: 6.8 percent