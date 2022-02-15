Average ASC revenue per case for each specialty: 2022

Orthopedics tops the pack for ASC revenue per case, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The specialty was only the fourth most-represented among ASC cases, however.

Nationally, gastroenterology was the most-represented specialty among ASCs with 32 percent of all cases, followed by ophthalmology, with 26 percent, and pain management and orthopedics, with 22 and 21 percent, respectively.

Average revenue per case:

1. Orthopedics — $3,791

2. Gynecology — $3,117

3. Podiatry — $2,990

4. Urology — $2,724

5. Otolaryngology — $2,617

6. General surgery — $2,508

7. Plastic surgery — $2,264

8. Ophthalmology — $1,487

9. Pain management — $1,273

10. Gastroenterology — $1,079

11. Oral surgery — $909