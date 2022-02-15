Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

Average ASC revenue per case for each specialty: 2022

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Orthopedics tops the pack for ASC revenue per case, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. The specialty was only the fourth most-represented among ASC cases, however.

Nationally, gastroenterology was the most-represented specialty among ASCs with 32 percent of all cases, followed by ophthalmology, with 26 percent, and pain management and orthopedics, with 22 and 21 percent, respectively.

Average revenue per case:

1. Orthopedics — $3,791

2. Gynecology — $3,117

3. Podiatry — $2,990

4. Urology — $2,724

5. Otolaryngology — $2,617

6. General surgery — $2,508

7. Plastic surgery — $2,264

8. Ophthalmology — $1,487

9. Pain management — $1,273

10. Gastroenterology — $1,079

11. Oral surgery — $909

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast