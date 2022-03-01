Top 2 physicians at ASCs take on 33% of cases: 10 stats

On average, the top two physicians at an ASC shoulder 33 percent of the facility's cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here are 10 stats on how many cases are performed by ASCs' top physicians:

Top two physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent

Median percentage of cases: 29 percent

25th percentile: 22 percent

75th percentile: 39 percent

90th percentile: 53 percent

Top five physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent

Median percentage of cases: 29 percent

25th percentile: 22 percent

75th percentile: 39 percent

90th percentile: 53 percent

Top 10 physicians:

Mean percentage of cases: 72 percent

Median percentage of cases: 72 percent

25th percentile: 61 percent

75th percentile: 85 percent

90th percentile: 94 percent