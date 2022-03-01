Top 2 physicians at ASCs take on 33% of cases: 10 stats

- Small
- Medium
- Large
On average, the top two physicians at an ASC shoulder 33 percent of the facility's cases, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Here are 10 stats on how many cases are performed by ASCs' top physicians:
Top two physicians:
Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
25th percentile: 22 percent
75th percentile: 39 percent
90th percentile: 53 percent
Top five physicians:
Mean percentage of cases: 33 percent
Median percentage of cases: 29 percent
25th percentile: 22 percent
75th percentile: 39 percent
90th percentile: 53 percent
Top 10 physicians:
Mean percentage of cases: 72 percent
Median percentage of cases: 72 percent
25th percentile: 61 percent
75th percentile: 85 percent
90th percentile: 94 percent