ASCs in the South and Mountain regions have the highest total operating costs, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here are the median total operating costs for ASCs by region:

All facilities: $6,984,000

Atlantic: $6,655,000

Midwest: $6,820,000

Mountain: $7,038,000

Northeast: $5,556,000

Pacific: $6,291,000

South: $8,166,000