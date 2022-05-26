Texas ASCs in 2022: 23 moves in an industry hot spot

Texas is one of the best states to open an ASC. ASCs in the South earn the most revenue in the country and perform the most cases annually, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study," and personal finance website WalletHub cited Texas as the best state to start a business.

Here are 23 moves in the state since Jan. 1:

1. Ophthalmology group NVision added San Antonio-based Eye Associates of South Texas to its network.

2. National Spine and Pain Centers added 12 locations and a new ASC to its network, and CEO Doug Wisor, MD, said he is eyeing Texas, particularly Dallas, for expansion.

3. Kerrville-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.

4. In early May, Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance made two deals expanding its Texas, Kansas and Missouri markets.

5. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison to offload the burden on its main hospital.

6. JLL Income Property Trust acquired the Sugar Land Medical Plaza with an ASC for $18.4 million.

7. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen.

8. Greenville-based Hunt Regional Medical Center is expanding its surgery center as part of a larger project.

9. Fort Worth-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.

10. Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo.

11. An application to build a $8.3 million medical office building in Sugar Land has been submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing.

12. Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco.

13. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield has teamed up with three orthopedic private practices.

14. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.

15. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana.

16. ASCs Inc. sold the property housing the Wellness Ambulatory Surgery Center in McKinney to a private investor.

17. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers.

18. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction of a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building.

19. Lubbock-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center was named West Texas' best ASC at an annual event sponsored by NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

20. Surgery Center Services of America will open the Texas Cardiovascular Center in Amarillo, a 30,310-square-foot cardiology catheterization lab and ASC, next year.

21. Tyler-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Pediatric Surgical Associates are teaming up to open an outpatient clinic and offer ambulatory surgery.

22. San Antonio-based Lawton Plastic Surgery is now accepting cryptocurrency for cosmetic procedures.

23. A medical building housing the Digestive Health Center of Allen was acquired by real estate company Montecito Medical.