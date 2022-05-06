GI Alliance acquisition spree: 2 deals in 1 week 

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance, an organization with a portfolio of more than 660 physicians and 400 locations, is on an acquisition spree.

Here are the two deals the company made in the last week:

1. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., entering the Kansas and Missouri markets. Digestive Health Specialists is the largest independent practice in Missouri, with 19 gastroenterologists and nine advanced practice providers in five locations. It serves the greater Kansas City market as well as patients from Iowa and Kansas.

2. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the greater Houston area. Gastroenterology Consultants has nine physicians and six advanced practice providers in six locations. Its Texas-based offices are in Houston, Nassau Bay, Pasadena, Pearland, Webster and League City.