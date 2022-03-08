Texas Health partners with 3 orthopedic private practices

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield is partnering with three orthopedic private practices, D Magazine reported March 8.

After learning that many Mansfield residents travel outside the community for their orthopedic care, the hospital decided to work with the practices, the report said. Mansfield is located near the Texas cities of Dallas and Fort Worth.

The hospital is partnering with Mansfield-based Water Oak Foot and Ankle Surgery, Fort Worth-based Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists, and Fort Worth-based Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute, the report said.