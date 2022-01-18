Texas ASC named best in region

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center was named West Texas' best ASC at an annual event sponsored by NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

The ASC said Jan. 18 that the honor recognizes a year of achievements at both of its locations. Its facility at 22nd Street in Lubbock earned a spot on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the U.S., and its Quaker Avenue facility was named a Blue Distinction Center by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in December 2021.

In October, the center's Quaker Avenue location also became the first freestanding ASC in the region to perform a robotic total knee replacement with the Stryker Mako robot.

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center's two locations are freestanding, independent, multispecialty ASCs. The practice's facilities include 14 operating and procedure rooms, and its physicians offer services including bariatrics, dermatology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics and pain management.