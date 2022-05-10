Spine CEO eyes Texas, other ASC-friendly states for expansion

National Spine and Pain Centers, a network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, has recently added 12 locations and a new ASC, and the group is eyeing several places for future expansion.

"We're using [certificate of need] laws as a backdrop, and looking for favorable patient demographics," CEO Doug Wisor, MD, said in an interview with Becker's.

Dr. Wisor said Texas, and particularly Dallas, are areas of high focus for the network's expansion plans.

"[Dallas] is on the receiving end of a favorable influx of population that really accelerated in the pandemic," he said. "There's been a mass exodus of urban areas in California, with a lot of relocation to Texas. And there's a great business climate, from a healthcare development perspective, in minimally invasive spine. Texas is great for ASCs because there are no strict CON laws that govern some states."

National Spine and Pain Centers is in the middle of a development plan to build regional density in the areas it's targeted for growth. Along with Texas, the group is looking to increase its footprint in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, Dr. Wisor said.

The group currently has more than 130 locations in 13 states.